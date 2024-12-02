Downtown Clarksville ArtWalk to take place December 5th

Clarksville, TN – This December 5th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Artist: Allamy Lee

Pups Plants & Goods

117 A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Selmy Ibrahim

IG: @minds.eye.jewelry_byselmy

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Exhibit: December Holiday Bazaar



www.dac.gallery

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Lucian Stark

www.tiktok.com/@iamlucienstark?_t=8pOBepvesSR&_r=1

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Marissa Pennington

FB: MarissaPennington’s Art+More

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist:Amy Scheren

IG: @amy_scheren

FB: Amy Scheren

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Blossom Robertson

IG: @robertsonwildflower

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street

Artist: Jennifer Pierstorff

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Artist: “Seasons of Joy” presented by 7 members of the Art Study Class, the ASPPs – Art Study Painters & Photographers. Artists are: Leah Foote, Peggy Bonnington, Jane Olson, Kay Drew, Kitty Harvill, Susan Bryant, and Victoria Keith – with their own variations on the theme.

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Matthew Barbee

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

106 North Second Street

Artist: Alyssa Beach: The Woman in the Garden

The Woman in the Garden explores the complex interplay between femininity, nature, and mythology. This exhibition delves into the duality of the woman as both nurturer and tempter, healer and outcast, illuminating the ways in which these tropes have been misconstrued and manipulated throughout history.

At the heart of this inquiry is the archetype of the Woman in the Garden—perhaps one of the oldest representations of female duality. She stands in her natural state, embodying resourcefulness and healing, yet also a symbol of temptation.

In varied mythologies, the garden is positioned paradoxically as both her protective haven, or site of her banishment; it is where she exists in harmony with nature while simultaneously exerting dominion over it to provide for others. This intricate relationship creates an impossible expectation, positioning her as a figure both constrained and liberated.

In this sacred space, we encounter shades of her assigned archetypes: the witch alone in the woods, the maiden, the goddess, the eternal mother, the crone. Each persona reflects societal desires and fears, shaped by the demands placed upon her. The garden, reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, is a liminal space where innocence meets experience, offering infinite possibilities for growth, healing, and transformation. Here, every bloom and blade of grass resonates with the potential for abundance and knowledge.



Through an array of painted works, The Woman in the Garden invites you to reconsider inherited narratives and the power dynamics that inform them. As we celebrate the magic of the natural world, we also honor the resilience and resourcefulness of women throughout history. This exhibition serves as a reclamation of the garden—transforming it from a space of confinement into one of empowerment, knowledge, and untamed possibility.

Join us for a walk in the garden on December 5th, 2024; meet you there.

www.lorenzoswintongallery.com

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Event Holiday Bazaar

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

Join us for a festive evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, December 5th, for Noel Night. Red River Breeze will play holiday music; a special guest from the North Pole will attend; we’ll be making a children’s craft; and the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Model Trains will run.

The Museum Store will be offering fun and special discounts! Find unique and thoughtful gifts from small businesses and local artists. Shop for handmade pottery, jewelry, art, books, home decor, and more.

When you spend $100.00 or more, you’ll receive a free 2024 Customs House Museum & Cultural Center ornament featuring artwork by D.C. Thomas. Receive 15% off your entire order at The Museum Store on December 5th. Museum Members enjoy 25% off.

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Jamaine Pitts

Jamaine Pitts, a virtuoso saxophonist captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and dynamic performances. From jazz clubs to international stages, his music enchants and inspires, blending technical prowess with heartfelt expression.

Jamaine Pitts is celebrated for his unique style and passionate commitment to the art of saxophone, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

IG @JamainePitts

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street

Artist: DC Thomas

‘Past, Present and Future’ – a nod to the ‘A Charles Dickens Christmas’ Roxy production.

roxyregionaltheatre.org

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Artist: Talia Arte

Talia Arte is a versatile artist from Texas, known for her dynamic use of multiple mediums and styles. Her vibrant, hyper-saturated creations are a testament to her boundless imagination. With a refusal to confine herself to any single discipline or subject, Talia Arte crafts themed bodies of work that evoke beauty, mystery, and sometimes even humor. For her, art is more than just a visual expression; it’s an immersive experience where imagination serves as the ultimate guide.

IG @taliaarte

FB taliaarte

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Two Bird Coffee Co.

136 South Tenth Street

Artist: Mehgan Jernigan

FB: mehgan.jernigan.18

IG: mehganrose.art

The New Gallery @ APSU

15 Henry Street

Artist: Sarah Sudhoff

“Not a Drill” explores our increased exposure to gun violence and the alarming lack of measurable gun reform in the United States. The agencies, institutions and systems meant to protect us from gun violence are failing. As an artist and mother of two school-aged children, I feel compelled to respond to these atrocities and lack of action because gun violence devastates all people at personal, community, state, and national levels.

My project is attuned to focus on K-12 shootings, as well as the larger social issue regarding increased gun violence. Using every-day, child-centered materials such as paper, ink, felt, blankets, and plastic, paired with art-texts that read like headlines or protest slogans, I open up visceral conversations about the fragility of life. “Not a Drill” opens up visceral conversations about the fragility of life. In doing so, I arm individuals and communities with resources, solidarity, and a voice, rather than weapons.

Sarah Sudhoff is a Cuban-American interdisciplinary artist who interweaves themes of art, science and technology. She deconstructs narratives to gain clarity and create immersive spaces for discovery through photographs, video, installation, and sound. For the past 15 years, her work has been influenced by her professional background as a photojournalist, which has allowed her to systematize her curious nature while maintaining a personal and ethical obligation to any given subject area.

All of her works are, in some way, socially engaged and inherently participatory. The way these methods and materials are utilized vary from project to project and take advantage of the media, site, and participants involved. Sudhoff’s works can be categorized into one or more of the following three areas of concern: Ethics of Care, Social Practice, and Data Employment. By using creative practice as a mediator between subjective and objective experiences, she engages in conversations that address bodies and communities as shared and yet, ultimately, distinct.



Sudhoff’s work has been exhibited at Blaffer Art Museum, McNay Art Museum, Donggang Photo Museum, Austin Museum of Art, Pioneer Works, Luckman Gallery, Magenta Foundation, Filter Photo, Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans, Galveston Arts Center, and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center.

Sanctuary on Main

334 Main Street

Artist: Kaitlyn Ward

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

About ArtWalk Clarksville

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville, TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.