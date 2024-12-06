Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Pulaski Man Stephen Wise

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Stephen Wise of Pulaski TN. Stephens’ family filed a missing persons report on December 1st, 2024, after not hearing from him since early November.

He was last known to be in Clarksville, visiting a friend and possibly starting a new job. He is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 158 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Stephen or has any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.