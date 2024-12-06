Meow-loween Brings Adorable Cats and Dogs to the Riverside District for Adoption

Clarksville, TN – Sean and Candace Ruth, owners of Three Rifles Distillery, welcomed a different type of party animal to the Riverside District when they partnered with Mikaela’s Mutt Motel and Saving Kittens Sanctuary to host Meow-loween, an adoption event for dogs and cats.

“We’ve proudly teamed with these two great organizations today because we say ‘adopt, don’t shop.” Candace Ruth said. “There are babies who need homes, and we love working with local charities. We want to help these rescues get their name out to the public.”

Mikaela Lambert said, “We have adoptable dogs and kitties, a couple of vendors, and a silent auction. We also have Brutha’s BBQ food truck. We’re raising money to be split between the rescues. We’re also accepting donations of food and supplies. We’re happy to see so many families out here having fun and talking to us about adopting.”

Kelly O’Brien is with Saving Kitties Sanctuary. “We are a nonprofit,” O’Brien said. “We take cash donations. We also take food and kitty litter. We take in animals from animal control to help keep the numbers down. This year, we have taken in over 400 kittens and adopted most of them out.”

“We specialize in kittens that aren’t thriving and some that have been abandoned. We spay and neuter, microchip and vet. So, our kittens are fully ready to go. And, we are 100% donation and volunteer-driven.”

Photo Gallery