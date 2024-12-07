46.6 F
Politics

Marsha Blackburn, Richard Blumenthal Statement on New ‘X’ Negotiated Kids Online Safety Act Text

Senator Marsha Blackburn.
U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released the following statement after X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced updated Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) bill text to further safeguard freedom of speech for minors online.

“Led by X, the new changes made to the Kids Online Safety Act strengthen the bill while safeguarding free speech online and ensuring it is not used to stifle expression,” said Senators Blackburn and Blumenthal.

“These changes should eliminate once and for all the false narrative that this bill would be weaponized by unelected bureaucrats to censor Americans. We thank Elon and Linda for their bold leadership and commitment to protecting children online and for helping us get this bill across the finish line this Congress.”

“We appreciate that this endorsement and revised text reflects their publicly stated goal of furthering free speech without fear of censorship. We reiterate X’s call to pass KOSA by the end of the year – it is clear that this legislation has overwhelming support from Congress.”

Background

You can view the revised bill text, including changes negotiated by X, here.

These changes were made to further make clear that KOSA would not censor, limit, or remove any content from the internet, and it does not give the FTC or state AGs the power to bring lawsuits over content or speech, no matter who it is from.

The bill passes First Amendment scrutiny because it is content neutral.

