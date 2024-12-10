Tennessee Health Department announces Free Flu Shots Available Statewide: Protect Yourself This Season

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health is announcing locations across all 95 counties where Tennesseans can receive a free flu vaccine to protect themselves against getting or spreading the virus.

All County Health Departments in Tennessee are providing flu vaccines for free to the public with hours and location information at health.tn.gov/local.

“During flu prevention season, the Tennessee Department of Health is making all Tennesseans aware of locations where they can receive a free flu shot to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors,’’ TDH Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP said. “We thank County Health Departments for making this service available to individuals and families across the Volunteer State.”

All Tennesseans, six months and older, are eligible to get the flu vaccine. During the 2023 to 2024 flu season, 34-million-to-75-million illnesses and 17,000-to-100,000 deaths were estimated to have occurred nationally. Many illnesses and deaths could be prevented through increased flu vaccination. The flu vaccine is safe and effective and can protect against the most common types of circulating flu viruses, and the flu’s worst symptoms.

It’s important to avoid close contact with those who are sick with the flu. If you become sick, limit contact with others as much as possible and stay at home. Wash your hands often with soap and water, and cover your nose and mouth with a tissue, or with your arm at the elbow, when you cough or sneeze.

If you do get the flu, your doctor may prescribe antiviral drugs as treatment. Antivirals can make flu symptoms milder and shorten the time someone is sick with the flu. Antivirals are not available as an over-the-counter flu treatment and should be taken only as prescribed by a physician or health care provider. Flu symptoms can range from mild to severe and include muscle aches, fever, fatigue, sore throat, cough, headaches, and stuffy or runny noses.

For more information on the importance of getting a flu shot, contact a local health department near you.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.