Austin Peay State University’s Class Gift Campaign Hits $50K Milestone

Clarksville, TN – In a significant display of generosity and school spirit, recent graduates of Austin Peay State University (APSU) have collectively raised $50,000 through the Graduating Class Gift Campaign.

This initiative, led by the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy, unites new alumni in supporting the next generation of APSU students.

This achievement represents the collective effort of graduating students who chose to pay their success forward to future Governors through small, impactful gifts. The campaign benefits incoming students and marks APSU graduates’ first step as engaged alumni.

The Graduating Class Gift Campaign has grown significantly since it began in 2018 as the Senior Class Gift Campaign. In 2022, the Senior Class Gift scholarship was endowed, creating a lasting legacy for future generations of APSU students. In 2024, the campaign was renamed to the Graduating Class Gift Campaign to include associate and postgraduate degree holders as well, recognizing APSU’s diverse graduate population.

Since its inception, over 1,100 graduating students have contributed to the campaign, and more than 200 bricks have been placed in the John Morgan Walk of History to commemorate graduates’ contributions. The campaign supports various university funds, including college-specific funds, student services, and initiatives like the S.O.S. Food Pantry and the Govs Emergency Fund.

“I gave in the hopes of assisting another student like myself [as they] obtain their dreams, like someone helped me,” said Tonya Beidler, who has earned her master’s degree in educational leadership studies.

Many graduates like Beidler see their contributions as a way to pay forward the support they received while attending Austin Peay State University.

“APSU has enriched my life in countless ways,” said Shani Samuels, who is graduating with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. “I believe that giving back, even in small ways, is my way of helping the university continue to enrich the lives of others.”

APSU encourages all graduating students to participate in this meaningful tradition. Even small contributions can make a significant difference in a fellow Governor’s educational journey.

Visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/classgift or call 931.221.1278 for more information about the Graduating Class Gift Campaign and how to contribute.