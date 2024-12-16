Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 16th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 16th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cindy Lou Zoo (Zoey) is a young female Pit Bull Terrier/Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, crate trained and will be spayed and microchipped before heading home with her forever family. She has lived with other dogs and has been with children as well. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Bandit is a 4 year old male beautiful Black and White Husky. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Please do your research on this breed. They are wonderful family dogs but will need a strong tall secured fence and lots of challenging and enrichment toys. Lots of room to run and lots of walks and hikes will help contain their desire for unsanctioned field trips!

Gordie is a handsome sleek Black Domestic medium haired senior. He is 12 years old, fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. This sweet guy needs a loving home to spend his golden years. He would be a sweet addition to your family.

Chili is a male domestic shorthair Tabby. He is 3 years old, fully vetted, litter trained and neutered and will be microchipped upon adoption. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve.



These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Zephyr is an adult medium-hair cat. This sweet boy was pulled from a shelter in Illinois due to it being too overwhelming for him. He is litter trained, fully vetted and neutered. Zephyr is FIV+ but he will be able to lead a very full, happy life even with FIV negative cats as well.

He is good with children, cats and dogs. He is happy playing and exploring. He is a big guy and is very sweet and loving. He will be an absolute delightful addition to any family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Owen is a young male domestic medium hair kitty. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will come with a voucher for neutering/rabies when he is 6 months old. Owen is good with children and other cats. He is just a sweetheart and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

For more information and application contact: (CATS) Contact Susan @ 931-305-8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador mix. She got to sit with Santa this week and tell him her only wish is for a forever family and permanent home for Christmas. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She is good with kids and has been around other dogs with proper introductions.

She does have a lot of that Lab personality so she is very energetic and will thrive with an active family who will offer her various adventures to help channel her energy. She needs room to run and an adopter with lots of patience, time and love to help her become her best self. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is roughly 6 years old and is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane is great with children and other dogs but prefers a catfree home just due to his size and strength, he doesn’t realize how big he is! He is an absolute sweetheart and while he is a big boy he still thinks he’s a puppy!

He does have a bit of anxiety with storms but it is being managed successfully with different methods. He is working on leash manners and would need a yard with at least a 6 foot fence so he can burn off energy. Long walks will be wonderful to help him channel that energy too. Kane will make a wonderful addition to your family.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nugget is a 7 year old male Chihuahua mix. He is affectionate, friendly, playful and smart. He is fully vetted, weighs 20 pounds, house trained and HW negative. Nugget does well with other dogs and prefers being around older children and he is neutered. This boy loves being with his people and is looking for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

30 puppies and counting! Lisa and her crew at the farm currently have a 30 count puppy palooza ready for pre adoption. They will be vetted with appropriate shots and dewormed before adoption. Please give her a shout out if you are interested in looking at any of the pups available. Some of these sweet babies were sadly taken from the momma and are currently all bottle fed! Healthy cute puppies are looking for forever families!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Leo is a handsome male domestic short hair looking for his forever family. He is loving, very social, being close to his humans and enjoys toys, exploring and climbing on cat trees! He is fully vetted, neutered and will be a wonderful companion for a lucky family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pumpkin is just waiting for her forever family! She is a charming 2 year old Terrier mix. This girl is just a sweet and gentle soul with a ton of love to give her family. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and house trained. She does prefer a home without cats, but does well with children and other dogs. All she wants is her own home and family. Might that be you?

Pumpkin’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pumpkin or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Banshee & Ophelia are two of the sweetest pups waiting for their forever families to come find them! They are not bonded and can be adopted separately.

Banshee is a young 2 year old female Black Lab/St. Bernard mix (Best guess) She is funny, affectionate, friendly and very food motivated which makes training easy! She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs but needs a no cat home please. She is very happy playing with others or just being the center of attention. An active family would be wonderful for her.

Ophelia is an adult German Shepherd. She is very athletic, quiet, loyal and funny. She is fully vetted, house trained and prefers to be the only dog in the home. She is very entertaining at times and loves going for long walks. She is hesitant around other dogs and shy so being the only dog in the home will be best for her. Ophelia will be a wonderful companion!

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area). Please call Michelle@ 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Jackie is a sweet senior Basset Hound/Spaniel mix. She is fully vetted and spayed, and her senior bloodwork panel looked great. She is house-trained and lets you know if she wants to go out. She loves car rides and walks. She does need to be leashed due to her scent work and she will follow her nose if she catches a scent. She is very chill, loves to be loved, doesn’t bark, and loves kids. She is just a true sweetheart.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing