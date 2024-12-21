Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Holds High Point to Four Points in Second Quarter, Wins Big

High Point, NC – Led by La’Nya Foster’s 24-point performance, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team took a 59-46 win against High Point at the Quebin Center.

Austin Peay State University and High Point traded shots to open the first quarter, tying them at 6 with 7:21 in the frame. The Governors had four consecutive three-pointers from Foster, Jordan Boddie, and Nariyah Simmons to go up 15-6 with three minutes left to play. Another three by Simmons ended the quarter for the Govs, giving them a 20-17 lead.

The Governors held the Panthers to just four points in the second quarter, allowing them to take a 32-17 lead. A three-pointer by Simmons two minutes into the second frame extended APSU’s lead to 23-15. This sparked a 12-2 run from the Govs, giving them a 15-point lead going into halftime.

High Point battled back in the third, outscoring the Govs 19-17. Austin Peay State University led by as many as 21 at 47-26. The Panthers ended the third quarter with a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to as few as 13 at 49-36 going into the final quarter.

Consecutive three-pointers by HPU’s Scott and Baskerville got the Panthers within single digits of the Governors at 53-44 with five minutes left in the game. A 6-2 run by the Governors ended the game, giving the APSU Govs their fourth win.

The Difference

Field goal shooting. The Governors shot 50.0 percent from the field compared to High Point’s 35.2.

Inside The Box Score

La’Nya Foster led with 24 points, matching her previous career-high.

Foster’s seven steals were a career-high and were the most by a Gov since Tiasha Gray’s eight against Oral Roberts on November 29th, 2014.

Foster led with eight rebounds.

Nariyah Simmons had 13 points, including going four-for-four from beyond the arc.

Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 10 points, marking her eighth consecutive game in double-figures.

Austin Peay State University had 14 assists, the second most of the season.

APSU made nine-of-20 three-pointers for a 45.0 percentage, marking the second-highest of the season.

The APSU Govs shot 50.0 percent from the field, their third-highest of the season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes on UT Southern in a December 28th 4:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena.