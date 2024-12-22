Understanding Your Risk: Protecting Against Flu, COVID-19, and Serious Illnesses

Many people may not realize they have risk factors that increase vulnerability to serious complications from flu, COVID-19, and other diseases. Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and lung issues like asthma or COPD elevate risk.

Additionally, factors like being overweight, pregnant, or even over 50 years old can contribute to greater susceptibility to severe illness.

The Good and Bad News

The good news: there are steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones.

The bad news: vaccination rates this fall remain lower than ideal, leaving many people unprotected.

Available Solutions

While vaccination is the most effective preventive measure, antiviral treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offer an important tool for those at high risk.

Antivirals work by stopping the viruses that cause flu and COVID-19 from replicating and spreading through the body. This helps to reduce severe symptoms, lowering the risk of hospitalization and death. Research shows oral antivirals for flu can cut hospitalization risk by 60%, and studies from Yale indicate Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, reduces hospitalization rates by as much as 89% in high-risk individuals.

Antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and flu are available by prescription from healthcare providers or licensed pharmacists. These treatments are most effective when started early—within 5 days of symptom onset for COVID-19 and within 2 days for flu.

Challenges in Access and Awareness

Despite their effectiveness, antiviral treatments are underutilized. Key barriers include:

Lack of awareness among patients and providers.

Financial challenges, with increased costs as government programs phase out.

Equity gaps, particularly in underserved communities. Black patients, for instance, are 35.8% less likely to receive antivirals compared to white patients, according to NIH data.

Limited telehealth access in rural or low-income areas.

Misconceptions about antiviral effectiveness, leading to delayed treatment.

Taking Action

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 or flu, don’t wait—get tested and treated promptly. Early intervention is critical: begin treatment within 5 days for COVID-19 and 2 days for flu.

To address cost concerns, patient assistance programs, co-pay support, and other initiatives are available to ensure treatments remain affordable for most individuals.

Prevention Tips from the CDC

In addition to vaccines, these strategies can help reduce the spread of viruses:

Avoid close contact with sick individuals.

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of tissues immediately.

Wear a mask in crowded or high-risk settings.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your face to prevent germ transfer.

Improve air quality by ventilating indoor spaces, using air purifiers, or spending time outdoors.

By staying vigilant, prioritizing early treatment, and practicing preventative measures, you can protect yourself and others from serious illness.