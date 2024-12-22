Marsha Blackburn Report: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

Washington, D.C. – Merry Christmas to my fellow Tennesseans! As we celebrate the birth of Christ our King, let us remember to spend extra time with loved ones this holiday season.

Christmas is always extra special in the great state of Tennessee. From the Blackburn family to yours, we wish you a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Weekly Rundown

As the 118th Congress comes to an end, the Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which included many important priorities for Tennessee. In the face of formidable threats from Communist China, Iran, and Russia, this year’s national defense bill will help safeguard U.S. national security and support our men and women in uniform. Read more about the priorities for Tennessee in this bill here.

This week, I introduced a bill that would help rescue more children from violence by recording Child Protective Services interviews. By modernizing CPS interview protocols, we can increase the likelihood that child trafficking victims will be identified and removed from dangerous situations, including sex and labor trafficking, domestic violence, physical and emotional abuse, and other forms of violence. Read more about the “GRACIE Act” here.

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene across East Tennessee, rebuilding our communities and reassessing flood risk is extremely important across the entire state. This year’s Water Resources Development Act will stimulate economic growth and improve our state’s flood risk management to help us better respond to future natural disasters. Read more about this legislation, which passed the Senate this week, here.

Many Americans have expressed concern following the ongoing drone sightings on the East Coast. I sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging the agency to take clear and immediate action to protect U.S. national security and our airspace. Read the full letter here.

