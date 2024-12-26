Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars Historic Clashes: Playoff Stakes, Record Runs, and Memorable Moments

Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and since 2002 they have been members of the AFC South.

The teams have met a total of 60 times, with the Titans holding a 35-25 advantage. For eight consecutive seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars split the annual series before Tennessee took both matchups in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, they exchanged wins once again before the Titans took both games in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the Jaguars earned their first sweep over the Titans since 2005.

In the first matchup of 2024, the Jaguars visited Nissan Stadium and handed the Titans a 10-6 defeat. It was the fourth-lowest scoring game in the history of the series.

The last time the Titans traveled to EverBank Stadium was November 19th, 2023. The Titans suffered a 34-14 loss, giving the Jaguars their third consecutive win in the series. Then, in the season-ending rematch on January 7th, 2024, the Titans took a 28-20 victory to deprive the Jaguars of a playoff berth and an AFC South title.

In the 2022 finale, played at EverBank Stadium on January 7th, 2023, the Titans and Jaguars played to decide the AFC South title. The Jaguars scored the game-winning touchdown with less than three minutes remaining on the clock on a 37-yard fumble return by linebacker Josh Allen, ending Tennessee’s season and propelling Jacksonville to the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars have met five times on Thursday Night Football.

The last occasion was September 19th, 2019. The Jaguars won by a final score of 20-7, taking a 3-2 lead in the Thursday night series. Jaguars then-rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earned his first career victory as a starter in the contest.

On Thursday night, December 6th, 2018, Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for a then-franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, lifting the Titans to a 30-9 win over the Jaguars. On one of his scores, Henry matched Tony Dorsett to become only the second running back in NFL history to record a 99-yard rushing attempt.

The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.



The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.

Recent Games

2022 Week 14 • Dec. 11, 2022 • JAGUARS 36 at Titans 22

The Jacksonville Jaguars score 29 consecutive points after the Tennessee Titans take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns and rushes for another score. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram catches 11 passes for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Jaguars force four turnovers, including an interception and fumble by Ryan Tannehill and two fumbles by Derrick Henry. The Jaguars score 20 points off turnovers. Henry rushes for 121 yards and a score, including 119 rushing yards in the first half.

2022 Week 18 • Jan. 7, 2023 • Titans 16 at JAGUARS 20

The Jacksonville Jaguars prevail in the final game of the regular season to determine the AFC South title. The Tennessee Titans lead for most of the game, but with 2:51 remaining, Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen scores the game-winning touchdown on a 37-yard fumble return after safety Rayshawn Jenkins records a strip-sack against Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs starts and passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to Chig Okonkwo. The Jaguars defense sacks Dobbs four times and notches two takeaways. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry rushes for 109 yards, while the Jaguars are limited as a team to 19 rushing yards.

2023 Week 11 • Nov. 19, 2023 • Titans 14 at JAGUARS 34

The Jacksonville Jaguars score the game’s first 27 points before the Tennessee Titans score a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completes 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns (119.5 passer rating) and also rushes for two touchdowns.

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has a game-high 103 yards and two touchdown grabs. Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis makes his fourth consecutive start, completing 13 of 17 passes for 158 yards with touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins (43 yards) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (two yards). The Jaguars defense limits Derrick Henry to 38 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

2023 Week 18 • Jan. 7, 2024 • Jaguars 20 at TITANS 28

The Tennessee Titans win their 2023 season finale and in the process keep Jacksonville from a playoff berth and an AFC South title. Derrick Henry rushes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Henry’s 69-yard run two plays into the second half helps set up the Titans’ fourth and final touchdown. Ryan Tannehill starts at quarterback and passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears caps his rookie campaign with 66 scrimmage yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes for two touchdowns, including a 59-yarder to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but is also intercepted twice by the Titans defense. The Titans defense stops the Jaguars three times on fourth down, including a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to help preserve the victory.

2024 Week 14 • Dec. 8, 2024 • JAGUARS 10 at Titans 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars score 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after the Tennessee Titans keep them off the scoreboard through three quarters. Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby scores the game-winning touchdown on an eight-yard run with 6:46 on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones passes for 220 yards in the comeback, overcoming interceptions by Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Otis Reese IV. In the second quarter, quarterback Will Levis and the Titans are stymied on fourth down at Jacksonville’s two-yard line. The Titans are stopped two more times on fourth down in the game’s final two minutes.