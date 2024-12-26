Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 26th–30th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a mix of sunny skies, showers, and occasional thunderstorms as the region transitions between cooler and warmer temperatures.

While Thursday starts on a calm and partly sunny note, the days ahead bring increased rain chances, gusty winds, and fluctuating conditions through the weekend, followed by clearer skies to kick off the next week.

Thursday begins partly sunny, with temperatures reaching a comfortable high near 58°F. A southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will add a gentle breeze to the cool day.

Clouds will increase overnight, with showers likely after 2:00am Thursday night. Expect a low near 47°F, accompanied by southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Rain chances are at 60%, with new precipitation expected between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

On Friday, showers are forecast throughout the day with a high near 59°F. South winds will persist at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. There’s a 90% chance of rain, so don’t forget your umbrella.

Showers remain likely Friday night, turning into thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures will dip to a mild low of 55°F. South winds will continue at around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation stays at 80%.

Rain and thunderstorms dominate Saturday, with a high temperature near 66°F. South winds will blow steadily at 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Showers are likely to continue, with precipitation chances at 80%.

For Saturday night, Rain and thunderstorm chances decrease to 50% overnight. There will be mostly cloudy skies and a low near 48°F. Winds will shift to the west after midnight at around 5 mph.

The weather turns partly sunny on Sunday, with just a 30% chance of showers. Highs will hover near 60°F, with a west wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with a low of around 42°F Sunday night. Winds will calm, transitioning from west-southwest to nearly still overnight.

To begin the work week on Monday, a brighter day awaits. With mostly sunny skies and a high near 60°F, it will be pleasant.

Monday night rain returns, with showers likely and mostly cloudy skies. The low will settle near 46°F, and rain chances rise to 60%.

With varied conditions, ranging from sunny breaks to thunderstorms, it’s a good week to stay prepared for changing weather. Keep an umbrella and light layers handy, and enjoy the milder moments between the rain showers.