GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club’s “Hats & Heels” Event Features Fashion Show and Supports APSU Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – Local ladies were recently treated to an elegant luncheon at the Clarksville Country Club; the second annual GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club Hats & Heels, a midday event with music, food, and a fashion show.

GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club President Patty Gabilondo said, “This is our second annual Hats & Heels, and it’s almost sold out. There are more than 100 people here today. We had some amazing sponsors come through, including local businesses and individuals. Some of the ladies contributed items for the auction, others bundled things up and put bows on them. It’s fabulous.”

The very talented Miley Henderson performed during lunch. After which, fourteen models (nine women and five men) took turns showing off the latest in fashion.

“The team from Dillard’s helped the models choose their outfits,” Gabilondo said. “They also contributed a gift basket as a door prize, so we really appreciate them. Today’s event helps to fun our two scholarships at APSU, one for music education and one for nursing. Each of those will be increased to $2,000 for this coming year.”

