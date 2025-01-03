37.2 F
Clarksville Celebrates Small Business Saturday with Shop the Block Bingo

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – More than two dozen downtown businesses joined forces for this year’s Small Business Saturday, participating in Shop the Block Bingo, a game that gave shoppers the opportunity to win prizes just by visiting and shopping at some of Clarksville’s locally owned retailers.

ArtLink’s Maria Haycraft was one of the organizers of the event. Haycraft said, “It’s about finding ways to bring more business downtown. We thought this would be fun, and it’s off to a good start. Downtown, we know we are stronger together than we are individually.”

On board for this year’s Small Business Saturday were restaurants, galleries, shoe stores, Underdog Tattoo, The Cellar, an antique shop, Hudubam, a bookseller, Higher Level, Mildred & Mabel’s, Clarksville Collection, and more.

During the holidays and throughout the rest of the year, downtown Clarksville has a great selection of specialty shops offering everything from wine to plants, art and pottery to collector sneakers, books and so much more.

