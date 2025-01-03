Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Oversees Swearing-In Ceremony for City Council Members

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Council members elected in November 2024 were sworn into office by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts at the beginning of the Council’s Thursday, January 2nd, 2025, Regular Session meeting, to begin their new, four-year terms in office.

These new faces on the City’s governing body were taking the oath of office in Council Chambers: Ward 3: Carlos Peters, Ward 8: Jerry Haywood, and Ward 9: Jimmy Brown.

Also, in Ward 4, Tim Chandler returns to the Council after previous years of service.

Two Council members who had previously been appointed to fulfill unexpired Council terms were elected by voters in November and sworn into office for new terms on Thursday.

They are Ward 5: Ambar Marquis and Ward 12: Keri Lovato.

“We are grateful to have four new members of the Council, which appears to be one of the strongest groups I have had the pleasure to work with during my terms,” said Mayor Pitts.

“The citizens of our City will be well-served by their City Council,” he said.

Along with swearing in new Council members, the full legislative body unanimously accepted Mayor Pitts’ nomination of a new Mayor Pro Tem, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Zacharias.

Mayor Pro Tem Zacharias succeeds Ward 6 Councilman Wanda Smith, after her four years of service in the post. Mayor Pitts presented her a Certificate of Appreciation, and a key to the City of Clarksville.