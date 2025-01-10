APSU Men’s Basketball Hosts ASUN-Leading Queens in Key Saturday Matchup

Austin Peay (6-10 | 1-2 ASUN) vs. Queens (10-6 | 3-0 ASUN)

Saturday, January 11th, 2025 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team continues its first homestand of the season with a Saturday 4:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference game against Queens on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (6-10, 1-2 ASUN) looks to rebound after dropping a 72-68 decision to West Georgia, Thursday. The Govs nearly erased a 17-point halftime deficit to Wolves, but ultimately dropped the four-point decision to the league’s newest member.

Anton Brookshire had a career performance in the loss, dropping a game-high 28 points with six three-pointers on eight attempts against the Wolves. Brookshire’s point total is the second-best by a Governor this season and the most since LJ Thomas’ 29 points against Butler, Nov. 8. Brookshire’s game marked his second time leading the Govs in scoring in the last three games, after he scored a then-career-high 25 points in the ASUN opener against North Florida, January 2nd.

Thomas followed Brookshire in scoring with 14 points, marking his 13th double-figure scoring performance of the season and his fifth-straight – the longest active streak by a Gov this season. In addition to his scoring, Thomas has led the APSU Govs in rebounds four times – tied with Sai Witt for a team-best mark – and assists six times – the best mark by a Gov. The Plant City, Florida native paces APSU in points (243, 17.4 per game), rebounds (71, 5.1), assists (44, 3.1), steals (20, 1.4), and minutes (472, 33.7).

Saturday’s game marks the third all-time meeting between Austin Peay and league-leading Queens (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) who is the lone unbeaten team in ASUN action through the first week and a half of the new year.

The Govs and Royals last met on the hardwood last season in Clarksville, when APSU earned its first win in the series which dates back to the 2022-23 season – both team’s inaugural season in the ASUN Conference – when the Govs came back from a 14-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of the game to earn a 79-76 victory.

Saturday’s game against Queens will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University hosts Queens in its fourth ASUN Conference game of the season.

The Governors look to end a two-game losing streak and earn its second-straight win against the Royals in the outing.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 72-68 loss to West Georgia, Thursday.

Anton Brookshire led the APSU Govs with a career-high 28 points against the Wolves on a career-best six made three-pointers on eight attempts from long range.

Akili Evans led the Govs last time out with seven rebounds against UWG.

Austin Peay State University trails Queens in the all-time series, 1-2, but defeated the Royals 79-76 (2/10/24).

Austin Peay State University alum Dezi Jones scored a game-high 27 points, while Isaac Haney scored 15 of his 21 points in the final 10 minutes against Queens.

APSU has won seven of its last 10 games against ASUN Conference foes.

Austin Peay State University is 17-5 all-time at F&M Bank Arena, including 3-2 this season. The APSU Govs have won 12 of its last 15 home games.

About the Queens Royals

After going 14-19, including 7-9 in ASUN play last season, the Royals are 10-6 with a 3-0 mark in ASUN Conference action in 2024-25.

The Royals are the only team in the ASUN without a conference loss this season.

Queens defeated FGCU in the 2024 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship before falling to Stetson in the ASUN Quarterfinals last season. It marked the second-straight season the Royals had beaten FGCU and then fallen to the eventual ASUN Tournament Champion (Kennesaw State, 2023).

Queens was tabbed to finish ninth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches and Media Poll.

Queens is coming off a 75-73 win at Lipscomb, Thursday.

The January 7th Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and reigning ASUN Player of the Week, Leo Colimerio leads the Royals with 13.0 points per game this season and is second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game. Chris Ashby is second on the team with 11.9 points per game and leads the team with 56 made three-pointers.

A 7-0 forward, Malcom Wilson is averaging 5.4 points per game, but leads the team with 6.2 rebounds, 33 offensive rebounds, and 56 blocks this season. Both he, Colimerio, and Ashby are the lone Royals to have started all 16 games this season.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team’s three-game homestand comes to a close against one of the program’s biggest rivals in Eastern Kentucky. APSU hosts the Colonels in a Thursday 7:00pm game which will be First Responders night and 931 Thursday, presented by Optimize U.