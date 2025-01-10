Marsha Blackburn Introduces Several Bills to Combat Scourge of Human Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – Ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11th, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) reintroduced a package of four bills to combat human trafficking, including the SAVE Girls Act, National Human Trafficking Database Act, End Child Trafficking Now Act, and PRINTS Act. Read more about this legislation below.

“Human trafficking is a vile crime, and we need to do everything in our power to deter criminals and trafficking rings from preying on innocent men, women, and children,” said Senator Blackburn. “These bills would establish a national human trafficking database, authorize additional funding to prevent trafficking, combat child recycling at the border, and prevent traffickers from smuggling children across the border by requiring a DNA test to determine the relationship of accompanying children.”

Background

Senator Blackburn reintroduced the:

Stopping the Abuse, Victimization, and Exploitation of Girls (SAVE Girls) Act: Provides states, local governments, and non-profits with the vital resources they need to put an end to the trafficking of young women and girls. This legislation is co-sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). Click here for bill text.

National Human Trafficking Database Act: Establishes a national human trafficking database at the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime and incentivizes state law enforcement agencies to report data. This legislation follows the success of a state-level data collection program in Tennessee implemented by Belmont University’s Data Collaborative and the anti-human trafficking organization Engage Together. It is co-sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Click here for bill text.

End Child Trafficking Now Act: Requires a DNA test to determine the relationship between illegal immigrants coming across the border and any accompanying children. This legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah). Click here for bill text.

Preventing the Recycling of Immigrants is Necessary for Trafficking Suspension (PRINTS) Act: Gives U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) the authority to fingerprint non-citizens under the age of 14 to combat human trafficking and child recycling. This legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). Click here for bill text.