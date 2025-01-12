Clarksville, TN – The Virgin Cosmopolitan from The Mindful Cocktail is a refreshing and vibrant non-alcoholic twist on the classic cocktail, perfect for any occasion. This drink combines the tangy flavors of cranberry and freshly squeezed lime juice with the effervescence of sparkling water and a hint of sweetness from orange juice.

Simply mix the ingredients in a shaker with ice, pour into a martini glass, and finish with a splash of orange juice for a citrusy pop. For an elegant touch, rim the glass with a zesty lime-sugar mixture.

This mocktail is a delightful balance of tart, sweet, and bubbly.

Ingredients

3 ounces cranberry juice (reduced sugar an option to lower carbs)

1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

2 ounces sparkling water

1 ounce orange juice

Instructions

Place cranberry juice, lime and soda in a cocktail shaker or similar (a mason jar works great!).

Add plenty of ice and shake gently. ( Be careful not to over-shake as sparking water can really fizz).

Pour into a martini glass. Add a splash of orange juice and serve. (Fancy rim option:)

Grate lime zest into sugar mixture; 1 part lime to 2 parts sugar.

Line the glass rim with lime juice and roll into saucer with lime sugar mix sprinkled equally in a circle.