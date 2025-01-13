Miss Lucille’s Kicked Off Holiday Season with Sips & Strolls

Clarksville, TN – As Miss Lucille’s began to fill up with holiday shoppers, Ashton St Amant took a minute to talk about what, in recent years, has become one of the first big holiday shopping events of the season.

“This is our Christmas Sips & Strolls event, so it kind of kicks off the holiday shopping season,” St Amant said. “It has gotten pretty big. Tonight, we have four bars, and you can get alcohol in the coffee shop or in the cafe. Last year, we had more than 1,000 people, so this year, we are doing a 2-night event.

“We encourage all our vendors to decorate their booths for the holidays and to add new inventory as well. This one is a lot of people’s first launch into ‘now it’s time to Christmas shop’, so we tell our vendors to get everything they have on display for this event.

“Each S&S features a different set of cocktails. In preparation for this year, we’ve increased the number of open registers. We have parking attendants so that people can park in the back. We’re ready.”

Shoppers enjoyed a relaxed evening of shopping and cocktails as they perused more than 200 booths offering vintage, homemade, and unique gift items.

