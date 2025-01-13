Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts Opens Spring Registration

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is now accepting registration for its Spring 1 term, which runs from January 27th to March 7th, 2025. The school offers a wide variety of arts classes for children, youth, and adults.

“We’re excited about our Spring 1 courses, which include returning favorites and new offerings, such as our Melody Makers and Music for Children courses,” said CSA Director Kevin Loveland. “As always, our goal is to provide high-quality arts education that nurtures creativity and self-expression for all ages and skill levels at an affordable price. We are encouraging a lifelong love of the arts one student at a time.”

Spring 1 classes include the following:

Art for Children

Advanced Art for Teens

Art for Teens

Drawing for Youth

Ceramics for Youth (10-week course)

Ceramics (10-week course)

Drawing

Mixed-Media Painting

Photography 1

Photography 2

Creative Movement

Dance for Children

Dance for Youth

Theatre Tots

Theatre for Children

Acting and Improvisation for Youth

NEW—Melody Makers

NEW—Music for Children

“We encourage early registration,” Loveland said. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, CSA is a great place to develop your practice.”

Those interested can view the full class schedule and register online at www.apsu.edu/csa/classes. For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa or email csa@apsu.edu.

Additional CSA Programs



Clarksville Youth Theatre (CYT) is a youth theatre program for ages 10-17 designed to give children the experience of putting together and performing in a show. Those interested in auditioning will need to sign up at www.apsu.edu/csa/clarksville-youth-theatre.

Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) provides high-quality instruction and exciting performance opportunities for young string students in the greater Clarksville area. Learn more by visiting: www.apsu.edu/cyo/index.php

The Clarksville Children’s Chorus (CCC) is comprised of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders from public, private, and homeschool programs across the Clarksville, Fort Campbell, and Hopkinsville area. The CCC rehearses and performs engaging, diverse, and age-appropriate choral music with a special emphasis on artistry and music literacy.