71.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 6, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Homicide in Dunlop Lane Area
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Homicide in Dunlop Lane Area

Victim Fatally Shot in Clarksville; Suspect in Custody

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police on the scene.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On February 4th, 2025, at 7:45pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to an undisclosed residence in the Dunlop Lane and Ted Crozier area for an ambulance assist.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound and passed away due to their injuries on the scene. The assailant remained on the scene and was taken into custody during the investigation.

At no time was the public in any danger.

Unfortunately, detectives have been unable to notify the next of kin. The victim’s name, address, or the defendant’s name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Travels to Charlotte for Fourth Meeting with Queens
Next article
President Donald Trump Executive Order: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information