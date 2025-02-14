Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating a burglary that took place at Liya’s Tobacco and Brew, located at 2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, on February 7th, 2025, at approximately 3:10am.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect breaking into the building. While the individual’s face is concealed, detectives are hoping someone may recognize their clothing. If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, please review the attached photo and contact the Clarksville Police Department.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hauser at 931.648.0656, ext. 5630.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.