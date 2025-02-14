22.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 14, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff
Surveillance Footage Captures Burglary—Clarksville Police Ask for Assistance
Surveillance Footage Captures Burglary—Clarksville Police Ask for Assistance

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating a burglary that took place at Liya’s Tobacco and Brew, located at 2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, on February 7th, 2025, at approximately 3:10am.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect breaking into the building. While the individual’s face is concealed, detectives are hoping someone may recognize their clothing. If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, please review the attached photo and contact the Clarksville Police Department.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hauser at 931.648.0656, ext. 5630.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

 

Previous article
APSU Men’s Basketball’s Efficient Offense Too Much for Florida Gulf Coast in Conference Matchup, 73-60
Next article
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Set for Final Indoor Test at Vanderbilt
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information