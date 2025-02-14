22.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 14, 2025
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Set for Final Indoor Test at Vanderbilt

Austin Peay State University Track and Field Heads to Nashville Seeking Strong Finish to Indoor Season. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The?Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team returns to Vanderbilt for the Music City Challenge, Friday and Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Field events kick off at 10:00am, and running events start at 4:30pm.

Last time out, the Governors traveled to Louisville for the Lenny Lyles Invitational. It was highlighted by the 4×400 relay team running the fourth-fastest time in program history. The team was anchored by Taylin Segree, who won ASUN Freshman of the Week for her performance in both the relay and her individual 200 and 400 performances.

This will be the third time this indoor season APSU has competed at Vanderbilt. The last time the Govs were in Nashville, the Govs posted 14 personal bests at the Vanderbilt Invitational.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X= and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com.?? 

