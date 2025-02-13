APSU Men’s Basketball’s Efficient Offense Too Much for Florida Gulf Coast in Conference Matchup, 73-60

Clarksville, TN – Led by a season-high 54.7% field-goal percentage and the second-best three-point and free throw percentage, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team earned its second-straight Atlantic Sun Conference victory in a 73-60 win against Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

For the second time this season and the first since the ASUN opener in early January, Austin Peay (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) had five Governors reach double figures. Witt led the quintet of Govs to reach 10 points with 18 and was followed by Tate McCubbin (15), LJ Thomas (14), Isaac Haney (13), and Anton Brookshire.

Haney also led APSU and tied his career’s best mark with 10 rebounds in the win against the former-ASUN-leading Florida Gulf Coast (14-12, 9-4 ASUN).

In its last two wins APSU has shot 63-for-117 from the field (.538) and 26-for-60 (.433) from three-point range to earn its first winning streak of league action this season.

FGCU’s Keeshawn Kellman opened the game with a dunk – the first of just three on the game for the Preseason All-ASUN selection – with an FGCU layup on its second offensive possession fiving the Eagles its second and final advantage of the night.

A 10-0 run highlighted by Haney and McCubbin three-pointers gave the Govs an eight-point lead under five minutes in, and they went on to take a 13-point advantage with 12:09 remaining in the first half.

After the Eagles cut its deficit to as few as seven points late in the half, the two sides traded four-point swings to make it a 37-30 game at the break.

Austin Peay shot 55.6% from the floor with five three-pointers and just three first-half turnovers.

Leading 43-39 with 16:41 to play in regulation, back-to-back makes by Witt in the paint followed by a Thomas layup extended the Govs advantage back to 12 points. From there, the Govs maintained their double-digit lead throughout, leading by as many as 22 points with under six minutes to play.

Florida Gulf Coast ended the game on a five-minute, 11-2 run but the Govs came away with the 73-60 victory on their home court.

The Difference

The balanced offense. Five Govs reached at least 10 points in the win, with none scoring 20 points. On the other end of the court, the Eagles’ Dallio Johnson led the game with 24 points, but he and Zavian McLean (12) were the only Eagles to reach double figures, combining for 60% of FGCU’s scoring on the night.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-2 all-time against Florida Gulf Coast and 2-0 against the Eagles in Clarksville.

With the win, head coach Corey Gipson moved into sole possession of eighth all-time in wins with 30 in his APSU tenure.

APSU secured a winning record at home for the second-straight season in as many years in F&M Bank Arena.

The five Govs in double figures marked the second time APSU has accomplished such in ASUN Conference play this year and the first since the ASUN opener against North Florida on January 2nd.

With Isaac Haney’s three-pointer three minutes in, the Governors extended their program-record mark of consecutive games with a triple to 727 games.

Austin Peay State University’s 54.7% clip from the field marked its first time connecting at a 50% clip in back-to-back games since since last season against North Florida (2/3/24) and Kennesaw State (2/8/24).

Follow the Govs on Social

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

It’s a rematch of the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference men’s basketball championship game, as the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball hosts Stetson for a Saturday 4:00pm contest at F&M Bank Arena.