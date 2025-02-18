Winter Storm Warning Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas, with heavy snowfall expected to impact travel and daily activities. The warning extends to portions of Middle Tennessee, primarily along and north of Interstate 40.

Snowfall totals are projected to reach 2 to 4 inches across most areas, with localized accumulations of up to 6 inches in the northwest counties. As snow blankets the region, roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will become slick and hazardous. Motorists should exercise extreme caution, as the Wednesday morning commute is expected to be significantly impacted by deteriorating road conditions.

Alongside the snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures will settle over the region. Tuesday night, temperatures will plunge to 17 degrees. On Wednesday, highs will only reach 26 degrees, before dropping to a frigid 6 degrees overnight. The combination of snowfall and extreme cold increases the risk of icy conditions and dangerously low wind chills.

Residents are advised to stay off the roads if possible. If travel is necessary, be sure to carry emergency supplies, including a flashlight, food, and water, in case of unexpected delays or accidents. The latest road conditions can be accessed by calling 511 for real-time updates.

This Winter Storm Warning covers several counties across Middle Tennessee, including Montgomery County, Stewart County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Overton County, and Fentress County.

Officials urge residents to remain vigilant, dress warmly, and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this winter weather event.