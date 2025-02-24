Tennessee Flavors Returns March 11th for a Night of Culinary Delights

Antioch, TN – Local and regional food and beverage artisans are coming together for the 13th annual Tennessee Flavors on Tuesday, March 11th, on the Southeast campus of Nashville State Community College. – Local and regional food and beverage artisans are coming together for the 13th annual Tennessee Flavors on Tuesday, March 11th, on the Southeast campus of Nashville State Community College.

Organized and hosted by the Nashville State Community College Foundation, funds raised at this delicious 21+ evening will support students through programs like textbook assistance and the Beyond Financial Aid program as well as other College programs.

Starting February 25th, tickets will be available for $100.00 until the March 11th event. They can be purchased online at tnflavors.org . The public is encouraged to attend. Doors open at 6:00pm.

Guests will enjoy unlimited samples from local premier food and beverage artisans. Current Flavors include Alba’s Empanadas, Bacon and Caviar, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Buttermilk Ranch, City Winery, Corsair Distillery, Deacon’s New South, Elliston Soda Place, Hap & Harry’s, Harth inside the Hilton Nashville Green Hills, Little Harpeth, Limo Peruvian Eatery, Margot Café, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Midtown Café, Nashville Sweet Tea, New Heights Brewing Co, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ole Smoky, Puckett’s Restaurant, Purple Toad Winery, Savarino’s Bakery, Scout’s Pub, Tennessee Whiskey Workshop, The Pepper Pott, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Urban Grub, W Hotel – Chef Paul Chocolatier, and YeeHaw Brewing.

Students from The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State will be featured and will assist chefs and other vendors throughout the evening.

The Foundation will be honoring Randy Rayburn, a businessman, restaurateur, and friend to many, who was also a champion of the culinary arts school named in his honor. Rayburn passed away in 2024.

The Southeast campus of Nashville State Community College is located at 5248 Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch, Tennessee.

Event sponsors include: