History and Cocktails Collide at Customs House Museum’s “History on the Rocks” Event March 4th

Clarksville, TN – History buffs, bourbon lovers, and community members alike are invited to an evening of storytelling, trivia, and camaraderie at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s “History on the Rocks” event. Set to take place on Monday, March 4th, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Old Glory Distilling Co., this free public event offers an engaging mix of history, culture, and local flavor.

Held quarterly, History on the Rocks is a lively gathering that highlights contributors from the latest issue of Second & Commerce, the museum’s seasonal magazine featuring local writers, artists, and historians. Guests can expect interactive history discussions, a fun trivia session, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow history enthusiasts.

The venue, Old Glory Distilling Co., provides the perfect backdrop for the evening, offering a limited menu of handcrafted Tennessee bourbon, signature cocktails, and delicious bites available for purchase. Whether you’re looking to sip on a smooth Old Fashioned, enjoy some locally inspired food, or simply soak in the rich stories of Clarksville’s past, this event promises an informative and entertaining night out.

Don’t miss your chance to raise a glass to history and community—mark your calendars for March 4th and join the Customs House Museum for an evening of history on the rocks!

Old Glory Distilling Co. is located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, TN.

For more details, visit customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org