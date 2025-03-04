Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Wrap Up Daytona Beach Invitational with Top-10 Team Finish

Daytona Beach, FL – Led by a fourth-place finish from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a three-round score of 920 and finished tied for 10th at Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational, Tuesday, on the Hills Course at LPGA International.

Austin Peay State University and Central Arkansas finished tied for 10th, two shots ahead of 12th-place Columbia and three shots ahead of 13th-place Oakland. The Governors also finished two strokes behind ninth-place Jacksonville State and four behind eighth-place Georgia State.

Troy won the Daytona Beach Invitational with an aggregate team score of 878, while the Trojans’ Brantley Scott was the individual medalist with a score of one-under 215.

After shooting even-par 72 in the first two rounds, Samuels carded a three-over 75 in the third round to finish the event tied for fourth with a score of 219. Samuels has posted a top-five finish in all six tournaments he has played during his Austin Peay State University career.

Reece Britt opened with the best round of the tournament by a Governor, shooting a one-under 71. Britt followed that with an 81 and three-over 75 to finish tied for 21st with a score of 227.

Freshman Grady Cox opened the event with a six-over 78 and an 80 in the first two rounds. Gox added an 84 in the third round and finished tied for 71st with a score of 242. Seth Smith was next on the leaderboard for the APSU Govs, opening the tournament with an 80 and 84 on the first day before carding a seven-over 79 in the third round to finish tied for 74th with a score of 243.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Logan Spurrier shot an 89 in the first round before posting a second-round 79 and third-round 78 to finish tied for 79th with a score of 246.

Playing as an individual, Michael Long shot a first-round 84 and second-round 79 on the first day of the Daytona Beach Invitational. Long closed with a third-round 83 and finished tied for 79th with a score of 246.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it competes at the GCU Invitational, March 10th-11th, at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. For news and updates,

follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.