First Missionary Baptist Church to Host Inspiring Black History Month Finale

By News Staff
Closing of Black History Month at First Missionary Baptist Church

Clarksville, TN – First Missionary Baptist Church is set to close out Black History Month with an unforgettable celebration, honoring 41 years of recognizing African Americans and Labor. The community is invited to gather on Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 6:00pm for an evening of reflection, inspiration, and cultural appreciation.

This powerful event will highlight the invaluable contributions of African Americans in the workforce, from the labor movements of the past to the trailblazers shaping industries today. Through stirring presentations, music, and storytelling, attendees will witness the resilience, determination, and excellence that define Black history and its impact on the nation.

The event is free to the public, though donations are welcome to support future initiatives.

Join the Celebration

All are welcome to attend this meaningful occasion at First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 301 Fairview Lane in Clarksville, Tennessee. Whether you come to learn, reflect, or celebrate, this event promises to be a fitting and inspiring conclusion to Black History Month.

