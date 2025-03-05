Clarksville’s Mayor Pro Tem Brian Zacharias Joins Elite Smart Growth America Program

Clarksville, TN – In support of the “Active People, Healthy Nation Initiative”, Smart Growth America (SGA) announced that Clarksville City Council Mayor Pro Tem Brian Zacharias will be part of the 2025 class of the Champions Institute.

Mayor Pro Tem Zacharias represents Ward 1 on the City Council.

The Champions Institute is a program created to help local elected officials define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities. Mayor Pro Tem Zacharias was selected as one of the many local elected officials from across the United States and its territories.

During the program, participants in the Champions Institute will attend virtual learning sessions that will make them experts in Complete Streets principles. They will learn important steps to take to help their communities thrive and become safer and healthier, from planning to implementation.

Participants will also learn about best practices and challenges from across the country, as they grapple with different strategies in a collaborative and supportive peer-learning environment.

Local leaders who are selected for the Champions Institute will have the opportunity to learn from a broad array of national experts and former local elected officials in the areas of public health, policy, street design, and project implementation.

At the completion of the Institute’s program, Champions will be experts in promoting community reforms to create safer streets for everyone including people walking, biking, taking public transit and driving. Champions will be prepared to support plans, policies, and funding that promote family-friendly activities in environments that encourage healthier lives.

After participants complete their work in the Champions Institute, SGA will provide continuing support to the local Champions as they serve their communities. Newly-trained Complete Streets Champions will work with other local leaders, to share their expertise and ideas. The goal is to create a network of more Complete Streets Champions who will help build and expand safe and convenient places to play, walk, and roll to enjoy destinations across the country.

“I’m honored to participate in Smart Growth America’s Champions Institute,” said Mayor Pro Tem Zacharias. “With Clarksville experiencing record growth, it is more important than ever to invest in smart, inclusive strategies that preserve our City’s character and quality of life, while propelling us forward.

“I look forward to discovering new ways to support and build upon the City’s ongoing initiatives – including Transportation 2020+, Sidewalks for Schools, and the Restoring Clarksville Initiative — so Clarksville can continue to thrive,” Mayor Pro Tem Zacharias said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the selection of Mayor Pro Tem Zacharias will yield endless benefit for Clarksville’s local leadership, as it seeks solutions for balanced, well-managed population growth that results in better neighborhoods.

“I am grateful to our Mayor Pro Tem, Brian Zacharias, for his willingness to take on Smart Growth Champions Institute, that will be beneficial to our City and Citizens now, and in the future,” Mayor Pitts said. “He has proven to be a capable leader, willing to take on additional responsibilities.

“As we continue to address the infrastructure challenges of our growing City, Councilman Zacharias will be a key contributor to the creative solutions we need going forward,” Mayor Pitts said.

Note: This program was made possible by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(CDC) (Cooperative Agreement CDC-RFA-PW-24-0080). Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of CDC. These efforts are part of the CDC’s Active People, Healthy Nation Initiative that is working to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027.