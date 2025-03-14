67.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Sports

APSU Softball Stays Hot with Doubleheader Sweep of Bellarmine

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Opens ASUN Play with Series Sweep of Bellarmine, 22 Straight Wins. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballLouisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team extended its winning streak to 22 games and swept its first series of Atlantic Sun Conference play following a 2-0 an 6-4 victory against Bellarmine, Friday, at Knights Field.

Game 1

Austin Peay 2, Bellarmine 0

Left-handed pitcher Emma Thompson had the best performance of her career in the first game against the Knights, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing just a pair of singles en route to her third win of the season.

Both teams were scoreless through the opening three innings, with Thompson and the Governors’ defense holding Bellarmine out of scoring position. 

After APSU’s first two batters of the fourth inning were retired in order, Katie Raper, Macee Roberts, and Kiley Hinton tallied three-straight singles, with Hinton’s base knock scoring the pinch-running Kam Moore for the day’s first run. 

Following a scoreless fifth and sixth inning for the Govs, Sammie Shelander doubled down the left field line to score Raylon Roach, who led off the frame following a nine-pitch walk.

Ashley Martin entered the circle for APSU in the bottom of the seventh, where she picked up a pair of swinging strikeouts for her sixth save of the season.

Gov of Decision: Emma Thompson (W, 3-0), 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 1K, 21 BF, 85 pitches

Game 2

Austin Peay 6, Bellarmine 4

After a scoreless first and second inning, Hinton singled to begin the third and was advanced following a Kayliegh Roper successful bunt before later reaching third on a Roach ground out. Three-straight free bases brought in the Govs’ first run of the contest before a Sam Leski single extended the lead to 3-0. 

Bellarmine responded to the Govs’ three runs with a trio itself, following a single down the right field line and an APSU error, which brought the two sides back to even. 

Pinch hitter Ashley Diaz swung on the first pitch she saw and singled down the left field line before being brought across the plate by Hinton.  That run was APSU’s final run until Ashlyn Dulaney and Sammie Shelander had back-to-back triples to begin the seventh inning and Leski flew out to right field for a sac-fly, scoring  Shelander for APSU’s final run of the game.

Bellarmine cut the Austin Peay State University deficit to two runs with a score in the bottom of the seventh, but it it was not enough to cut into the Govs advantage.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 7-0) 2.1 IP, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 2K, 11 BF, 42 pitches.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
