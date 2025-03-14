Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to North Alabama, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-1 ASUN) earned the early doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen took a 6-3 victory over Emma Ansorge and Mathilde Delaney. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel defeated Ada Karabacak and Lena Karlovcan 6-2.

Denise Torrealba took the APSU Govs’ sole singles with her 6-0, 6-4 victory against Ansorge on the second court.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Lipscomb for a Sunday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

