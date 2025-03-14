77.6 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to North Alabama, 5-2

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Falls to North Alabama in Hard-Fought ASUN Opener. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-1 ASUN) earned the early doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen took a 6-3 victory over Emma Ansorge and Mathilde Delaney. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel defeated Ada Karabacak and Lena Karlovcan 6-2. 

Denise Torrealba took the APSU Govs’ sole singles with her 6-0, 6-4 victory against Ansorge on the second court. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Lipscomb for a Sunday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Stanislava Bobrovnikova/Eeva Ristola def. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba, 6-3
  2. Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen def. Emma Ansorge/Mathilde Delaney, 6-3
  3. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Ada Karabacak/Lena Karlovcan, 6-2

Singles

  1. Stanislava Bobrovnikova def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 6-3
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Emma Ansorge, 6-0, 6-4
  3. Ada Karabacak def. Asia Fontana, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
  4. Eeva Ristola def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 6-2
  5. Mathilde Delaney def. Pauline Bruns, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1
  6. Senum Ocal def. Elena Thiel, 6-4, 6-2
