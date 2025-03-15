Classroom Chaos Comes to Life! Miss Nelson is Missing! at the Roxy Regional Theatre March 28th-29th

Clarksville, TN – A witty, wacky musical for the entire family, Miss Nelson is Missing! is coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre for three performances on Friday, March 28th, and Saturday, March 29th, 2025.

Adapted by Joan Cushing from the beloved children’s books by Harry Allard and James Marshall, Miss Nelson is Missing! follows the class of Room 207, the worst behaved in the whole school. Spitballs flying across the room, paper airplanes sailing every which way, and uncontrollable children send gentle, long-suffering Miss Nelson over the edge.

When Miss Nelson goes missing and is replaced by Viola Swamp, a no-nonsense substitute who assigns piles of homework, the students are taken by surprise but ultimately, through the process of searching for their beloved teacher, learn lessons of appreciation and respect.

Directed by Noel Rennerfeldt with music direction by Austin Shaw and choreography by Margaret Rennerfeldt, Miss Nelson is Missing! stars Mary-Molly Storey as Miss Nelson and features Brandon Cayetano, Sarah Donofrio, Caroline Rakestraw, Zachary Wilde and Nick Winkler.

Performances are at 7:00pm on Friday, March 28th, and at 2:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday, March 29th. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, March 28th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets are available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Bradley & Lisa Martin and Nancye & Joe Britton, Miss Nelson is Missing! is based on the books Miss Nelson is Missing and Miss Nelson is Back, written by Harry Allard and illustrated by James Marshall, with book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing.

This production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.