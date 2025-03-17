Austin Peay State University Baseball Takes on Tennessee Tech in Tuesday Night Clash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team heads to Cookeville to face the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech in a midweek contest in a Tuesday 6:00pm game at Bush Stadium at the Averitt Express Baseball Complex in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Leading Off

The Austin Peay State University opens up Atlantic Sun Conference play last weekend against Lipscomb and won their fourth weekend series after going 2-1. The APSU Govs outscored the Bisons 30-16 over the series but fell in the finale by a score of 6-8. Ray Velazquez stayed hot at the plate and batted .455 in the series, hitting his first pair of career homers.

Brody Szako, John Bay, and Trevor Conley each had two home runs in the series. Those four Govs combined 14-for-39 (.359) at the plate and tallied 18 RBI over the three-game series.

Governors Bullpen

The Governors as a team last weekend had a combined 5.76 ERA, striking out 21 batters. Cody Airington and Lyndon Glidewell both recorded quality starts on the mound. They threw 12.0 innings combined and had 10 strikeouts, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and seven walks.

First Hacks

The Governors last weekend hit a combined average of .309 with an on-base percentage of .427 and a slugging of .649. As a team, they had 30 hits, 15 of those being for extra bases.

Facing The Golden Eagles

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads 97-87-1 in the all-time series against the Golden Eagles. The Governors lost two of their last three games on the road in 2022. Their last matchup was in the series finale on May 15th where the APSU Govs fell by a score of 5-14.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

At The Plate

The Lipscomb offense is currently hitting .252, which ranks seventh in the OVC. As a team, the Golden Eagles have recorded 56 extra-base hits, including 19 home runs, 35 doubles, two triples, and have tallied 119 RBI.

On The Mound

Tennessee Tech has a team ERA of 4.63 which ranks second in the OVC. Over 21 games, the Golden Eagles have allowed 115 runs, 92 earned, and have held opponents to a .270 batting average.

Broadcast Information

The midweek contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay Sate University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.