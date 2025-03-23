Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Heads to Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – For the second time this spring, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team competes in a match-play event when it tees off at the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate hosted by Miami (Ohio), Monday – Wednesday, at Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Belmont, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), Murray State, Northern Kentucky, and Ohio in the eight-team, match-play event. Each team match will consist of six singles matches, and each team will play three matches in the tournament.

Austin Peay State University will take on Ohio in the first round of the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate before taking on Northern Kentucky or Seton Hall in the winner’s or consolation bracket. On the other side of the bracket, Miami (Ohio) takes on Belmont and Bowling Green plays Murray State. The full bracket can be found linked at the top of this release.

In the first-round match against the Bobcats, freshman Parker Elkins tees off first against Sheil Iyer. Elkins’ lone appearance of the season was in the Battle of the Border Match Play against Murray State, and he dropped his match in his collegiate debut.

Michael Long is next on the tee when he takes on Ohio’s Carson Trafford. Long has a 76.94 scoring average this season and a 1-1-0 career match-play record after dropping his lone match this season in the Battle of the Border.

Freshman Grady Cox is next in line when he squares off with the Bobcats’ Matt Daulton. Cox has a 74.80 scoring average and has a 1-0-0 career match-play record after beating Murray State’s Sam Guest, 2Up, in the Battle of the Border.

Reece Britt kicks off the second half of the Governors’ matches when he battles Ohio’s Nathaniel Gray Lamont. Britt has a 73.40 scoring average this season and leads the team with a 5-0-1 match-play record in his Austin Peay career. Britt also is 1-0-0 in match play this season after beating Murray State’s Kamaren Cunningham, 2Up, in the Battle of the Border.

In the penultimate match of the round, Seth Smith takes on Ohio’s Will Kates. Smith ranks second on the team with a 72.20 scoring average this season and 2-0-0 in match play in his APSU career. Smith won his other match-play outing this season, beating Murray State’s Lennon Albans, 1UP.

Finally, Patton Samuels takes on the Bobcats’ Sam Hogan in the final match of the round. Samuels leads Austin Peay with a 69.95 scoring average, 10 rounds in the 60s, and 15 rounds at even or under par this season. Samuels also is 1-0-0 in match play during his APSU career after defeating Murray State’s Jay Nimmo, 3&2, at the Battle of the Border.

Austin Peay State University tees off against Ohio at noon, Monday at Sweetens Cove Golf Club, with the second match of the day to follow later in the afternoon. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.