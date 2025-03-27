Austin Peay State University Softball Sets Program Record with Eight NFCA Top 25 Votes

Louisville, KY – After earning its 27th victory and second-straight Atlantic Sun Conference series win of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team is receiving votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll for the second-straight week and third time in program history, the NFCA announced Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University’s eight votes in the poll are the most across any Division I Top 25 poll in program history and surpasses the five votes received in last week’s NFCA poll.

The Governors are coming off a 2-1 series victory against Lipscomb last weekend. In the second game of the series, Austin Peay State University extended its winning streak to 24 games which, at the time, was the longest active winning streak in the country and is the longest known winning streak by an individual team across APSU Athletics.

APSU’s 27 wins this season are the most in the ASUN Conference, the 11th-most in Division I and tied for the third-most by a non-Power Four program. The Governors are 1-0 against teams ranked in the NFCA Top 25, with a 5-3 win against No. 23 Florida Atlantic, March 1st, at Cathi Maynard Park.

The Governors are 24-1 since their second game of a Feb. 14 doubleheader and are outscoring opponents 182-60 – or by 4.9 runs per game – during that span which also includes nine run-rule victories.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill, Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in batting average (.332), runs (218), hits (284), home runs (41), RBI (204), slugging percentage (.554), on-base percentage (.409), and is the toughest team to strikeout in the conference with just 75 K’s on the year.

Under Stanfill’s leadership, the Governors are 178-130 with a postseason appearance across every non-COVID-shortened season.

Austin Peay State University’s 27 wins through its 31 games this season also are tied for the seventh most in a single season with 20 games remaining on the schedule.

Stanfill and the Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action this weekend when they face Central Arkansas, Friday-Sunday, at Farris Field in Conway, Arkansas.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.