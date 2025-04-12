Clarksville Native Gracey Suggs Selected as Austin Peay State University Student Trustee

Clarksville, TN – Former Austin Peay State University (APSU) cheerleader Gracey Suggs was named the Austin Peay Board of Trustees’ Student Trustee at Friday’s Board of Trustees Meeting.

Suggs, who was on the Austin Peay State University Cheerleading team from 2022-24, is a biology major on a pre-med track. A Clarksville native and Montgomery Central High School graduate, Suggs plans on pursuing a career as a pediatric oncologist. Suggs is a senior at Austin Peay and is on track to graduate in May 2026.

While at Austin Peay State University, Suggs has taken on significant leadership roles across campus. She serves as a junior senator in the Student Government Association and was a part of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during her time as a cheerleader. She also is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, the President’s Emerging Leader Program, and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

“We are so proud to see one of our former student-athletes take on the role as Student Trustee on the Austin Peay Board of Trustees,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “With her unique experience as a Governors student-athlete, I am certain Gracey will be able to provide unique insight that creates the best experience for all Austin Peay students.”

