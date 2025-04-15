Austin Peay State University Baseball Returns Home to Face Morehead State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts the Morehead State Eagles in its second Tropical Tuesday game of 2025 starting on Tuesday at 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Leading Off

The Austin Peay State University return to the diamond after a tough weekend at North Alabama as the Lions took two of three games from APSU. Despite the team outcome not being what the Govs wanted, a handful of individuals performed above and beyond.

The APSU Govs swept the Atlantic Sun Conference Weekly Award recognitions, with Cameron Nickens and Lyndon Glidewell winning the ASUN Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively.

Governors Bullpen

The Austin Peay State University as a team last week had a combined 8.82 ERA while striking out 42 batters. Junior right-handed pitcher Lyndon Glidewell put his name in the record book as he became the sixth Governor to throw a no-hitter in program history. He is the first individual to earn this feat since Mike Eikenberry in 1996.

Lyndon Glidewell struck out five batters in his appearance and only allowed one baserunner in the first inning of the ballgame. He was just one batter away from throwing Austin Peay’s first-ever perfect game.

First Hacks

The Austin Peay State University, who had the Nation’s longest win streak, fell to the North Alabam Lions in Game 1 of the series in a tight 9-10 game. The Govs took one game in the series by winning Game 2 by a score of 20-0. Last week, the Govs batted .418 as a team, hitting 16 home runs, 12 doubles, and two triples while tallying 54 RBI over four games. The Governors currently lead the nation with a .604 slugging percentage.

Center fielder John Bay leads the nation in runs scored (61) after a huge week at the plate. The senior slugger batted .529 (9-for-17) with five home runs and 13 RBI over four games last week. He hit a pair of homers in the Govs midweek against MTSU and then hit three more in the series against North Alabama, which now puts him 10 home runs away from the all-time home run record at Austin Peay. Bay is also ranked fifth in the nation for home runs (15).

APSU outfielder Cameron Nickens earned ASUN Player of the Week honors for the third time this season after a .619 (13-for-21) week at the plate. He hit three home runs and had 15 total bases in the series opener, which tied the program record for both categories in a single game.

Outfielder Brody Szako had a slower week at the plate, going just 2-for-10 over the weekend against UNA. He hit his second career grand slam in the series finale, where he went 1-for-4 with a homer and a walk.

Austin Peay State University infielder Andres Matias batted .250 (2-for-8) last week, hitting a double and a solo home run. He dropped below .300 on the season but still bats .299 while being productive in his role at the bottom half of the order.

First baseman/catcher Gus Freeman had another quiet but successful week at the plate, batting .308 (4-for-13) while tallying two RBI. Freeman walked five times and was hit by pitches twice to help give him a .550 on-base percentage while also being 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts. He also ranks in the top 10 of eight offensive ASUN categories.

APSU infielder Kyler Proctor showed off his power and his speed last week. The Oklahoma State transfer batted .474 (9-for-19) over four games, hitting a double, two triples, and two home runs while collecting eight RBI.

Infielder/designated hitter Cole Johnson batted .368 (7-for-19) with a double and a homer last week while tallying six RBI. He is having a great year at the plate as he is batting .326 at the plate so far this season with a total of six homers and 39 RBI.

Infielder Ray Velazquez had a great week at the plate, batting .526 (10-for-19). He had the second most hits for the Govs over Austin Peay’s last four games. He had three doubles and three home runs while tallying 10 RBI. Velazquez ranks in the top 10 of four offensive ASUN categories and has the third-best OPS in the league with a 1.102.



Catcher Trevor Conley caught all three games against North Alabama over the weekend, batting .417 (5-for-12) with a pair of doubles and three RBI. He had a .583 slugging percentage with a .500 OBP after walking twice.

Facing The Eagles

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series 63-42. The Govs lost their last three games against Morehead State University. The Governors’ Latest win came on May 28th, 2021, in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, where they won by a score of 3-1.

About the Morehead Eagles

Morehead State is currently in last place in the OVC with a 1-11 record in conference play. They are eight games back to the first place Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Eagles have lost their last seven games with their last win coming on April 1 against Ohio by a score of 4-3.

At The Plate

The MSU offense is currently hitting .266, which ranks 8th in the OVC. The Eagles have recorded 102 extra-base hits, including a league-leading 48 home runs, 47 doubles, and seven triples, and have tallied 207 RBI over 34 games.

Graduate student Hunter Thomas led the Eagles’ charge, batting .319 with a league-leading 13 home runs and 37 RBI. He leads MSU in all triple-slash categories, slugging .638 with a .407 on-base percentage.

On The Mound

MSU ranks last in the OVC with a team ERA of 8.25. Over 34 games and 292.1 innings, the Eagles have allowed 317 runs, 268 earned, and opponents are batting .308 against their pitchers, which is the second-highest in the OVC.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Bradley Poynter leads the Eagles’ staff with nine starts on the year. He has a 2-2 record with a 7.40 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP. He leads the team in innings pitched (45.0), yet only has 18 strikeouts and has given up the most extra-base hits on the staff.

Tropical Tuesday

Tropical Tuesdays, presented by Tropical Smoothie Cafe, returns to Raymond C. Hand Park after a long wait since last season. Fans who attend will receive a free promotional item upon arrival!

Ticket Information

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com.

Broadcast Information

The midweek contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.