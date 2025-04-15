Four Clarksville Police Officers Graduate Law Enforcement Academy, Begin In-House Training

Clarksville, TN – On March 15th, 2025, four officers from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) successfully graduated from the nine-week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA).

Among the graduating class, Officer Nathaniel Elliott stood out by earning the Defensive and Tactical Driving Award, a recognition of his outstanding performance in critical driving techniques.

The newly certified officers will now begin their post-academy in-house training. This is followed by the Field Training Officer (FTO) Program, which spans 14 weeks and is divided into three phases.

Upon successful completion of the program, each officer will be assigned to a patrol shift, ready to serve and protect the Clarksville community.