Austin Peay State University Alumnus George Zepp Establishes Zepp Family Endowed Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus George Zepp (’72) recently made a generous donation to support APSU students through the Zepp Family Endowed Scholarship, named in honor of his parents Virginia and Randall Zepp.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time in the APSU College of Arts and Letters and have at least a 3.0 GPA. The scholarship is meant to cultivate success among Austin Peay State University students interested in communications, literature and writing.

“When your passion is your work, it shows in all you do,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We are grateful to Mr. Zepp who has made this gift to allow students to follow their passions as well—a hallmark of the Govs For Life Experience.”

An 250 to 300-word essay will be required as part of the application, outlining the applicant’s interest in the scholarship and how it will impact them. Previous recipients are eligible to reapply. Students in the APSU Department of Communication or the APSU Department of Languages and Literature will receive priority, along with first-generation college students and those from underrepresented populations.

“I feel quite privileged to be able to provide support for students at Austin Peay State University while continuing a legacy established by my parents so many years ago,” Zepp said. “With this fund, the Zepp family will be forever tied to student success.”

George Zepp is a 1972 graduate of Austin Peay State University and previous editor of The All State student newspaper. He was a longtime journalist with a career spanning more than 33 years in the Middle Tennessee area. The majority of his career was spent working in Nashville for The Tennessean. During his tenure at the newspaper, he penned a popular column titled Learn Nashville.

Zepp has also contributed his local history expertise to several publications on Nashville history. He is the author of a book titled Hidden History of Nashville, which shares interesting stories about some of Nashville’s most historic people, places and locations. Zepp’s parents, the late Virginia and Randall Zepp, were university supporters since the late 1930s.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.