Austin Peay State University to Celebrate Spring 2025 Graduates with May 9th Ceremonies

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9th, 2025, at 9:00am, 1:00pm, and 4:00pm in the Dunn Center to honor its Spring 2025 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 1,409 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s academic colleges will be recognized.

They can be accessed through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website, along with a link to live footage of the ceremonies for those unable to attend.

For general ticketing questions or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.

Any updates about the ceremonies will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts, and added to the university’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.