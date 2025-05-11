Marsha Blackburn Report: Curbing Juvenile Crime and Cracking Down on Carjacking

Washington, D.C. – The four hours following the end of the school day is typically the peak of violent crime committed by juveniles, and we need to make it easier for local school districts to prevent juvenile crime.

After-school programs are proven to reduce juvenile crime rates, and I introduced my AFTER SCHOOL Act to give localities direct access to the tools they need to keep kids off the streets and on the right path. I also introduced my Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act to empower federal prosecutors to hold carjacking offenders accountable and make our streets safer for Tennesseans and all Americans.

Tennessee saw a nearly 200% increase in auto theft crime by juveniles in 2023, and this legislation would fix a broken statute in current law to crack down on carjacking. Read more about these bills here.

Weekly Rundown

Passengers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their right to privacy the moment they step into a rideshare vehicle, and they deserve to know if they are being recorded. This week, I introduced the Safe and Private Rides Act, which would require transportation network companies to notify passengers when their driver has a video recording device in the car and give passengers the opportunity to opt out of riding with a driver with a dashcam, preventing rideshare drivers from violating passengers’ privacy. Read more here.

Communist China has rapidly increased its grip on semiconductor production, threatening America’s economy and national security. I introduced the Strengthening Essential Manufacturing and Industrial (SEMI) Investment Act to expand tax incentives for semiconductor facilities to encourage manufacturing in the United States. This would help secure U.S. supply chains by supporting domestic investment and reducing reliance on foreign adversaries like Communist China. Read more here.

Estimates show that the NBA’s media rights in China are worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year and that team owners have invested more than $10 billion in the country all while the Chinese Communist Party has violated human rights and censored speech. This week, in the Senate Commerce Committee, I pressed National Basketball Association (NBA) executive, William Koenig, on the league’s shady ties to Communist China. Koenig refused to disclose how much the NBA has profited off investments in China. Read more here.

On a new episode of Unmuted with Marsha, I spoke with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter about the exciting economic developments in our state, including the recruitment of new international direct flights, investment in rural Tennessee communities, and closing the digital divide by expanding access to broadband. Watch this episode here.

In Tennessee, ICE agents arrested a convicted child sex predator, a member of Tren de Aragua, an individual convicted of aggravated assault, and multiple aliens with drug charges. Under President Trump, ICE is making our communities safer instead of allowing them to become grounds for gangs and criminal activity. No one should want these dangerous individuals roaming our streets. Read more here.



Later this year, the Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 100th anniversary. I delivered remarks on the Senate floor applauding the Senate’s unanimous passage of my resolution to honor this tremendous milestone. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, two of my bills passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee. These bills included my bipartisan legislation to protect consumers in the online ticket marketplace and another bill to make important updates to our 9-1-1 emergency reporting system. Read more here.

I introduced the bipartisan Radiology Outpatient Ordering Transmission (ROOT) Act to reduce unwarranted imaging and save American taxpayers billions of dollars. Read more here.

So far during his second term, President Donald J. Trump has already spurred trillions of dollars of investment in U.S. manufacturing, production, and innovation. Last week, I introduced the Investment Accelerator Act to codify President Trump’s Executive Order establishing the United States Investment Accelerator. Read more here.

Last week marked President Donald J. Trump’s 100th day in office. In that short amount of time, the Trump administration has made incredible progress to Make America Great Again—especially by strengthening our economy. President Trump has slashed Democrats’ far-left regulations, unleashed American energy production, and secured trillions of dollars in investments to support American workers, develop new technologies, and spur economic growth, including in Tennessee. Read more about this in my weekly column here.