Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 13th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 12 for asphalt repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Cheatham County – SR 249

Railroad maintenance.

Daily, Continuous, SR 249 (Kingston Springs Road) will be closed at SR 1/US-70 for CSX railroad tie and track maintenance.

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane for texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound from I-65 to I-40 for texture coating and expansion joint repair (MM 46.6 – 50.0).

LOOK AHEAD: 6/20 8:00pm – 6/23 5:00am, Continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair (MM 46.6 – 50.0). Detour signs will be in place.

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on I-24 (MM 36.98 – 40.63).



SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

6/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double left lane closure on I-24 westbound for ITS maintenance (54.4 – 55.4).



Paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-24 in both directions for paving (MM 30 – 43).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound for paving (MM 41 – 43).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on both on and off ramps of I-40 westbound for grinding and light pole installation (MM 214.4 – 218.)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for installing bridge conduit (MM 214.4 – 218). there will also be a shoulder closure on I-40 eastbound for paving. Signage will be in place.

Survey and utility work.

6/16 – 6/18, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 212.1 – 215). Traffic control will be in place.

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be mobile operations for striping at the following interchanges: Exits 192, 169, 199, 201, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 212, and 213.

Drain cleaning.

6/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at Exit 210C between 2nd and 4th Avenues for drain cleaning operations (MM 210).



Bridge repair on I-40 westbound merge ramp over the I-65 merge ramp.

6/12 and 6/13, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound to I-65 southbound ramp for guardrail repair (MM 209).

Davidson County – I-440

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sound walls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Davidson County – I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, The ramp from I-40 eastbound to I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane for milling and paving (MM 79 – 85).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary ramp closures, not to exceed three hours MM 79 – 85).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

Vegetation removal.

6/14, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a single right lane closure on I-65 southbound for vegetation removal (MM 80 – 82).

Davidson County, Cheatham County, Montgomery County, and Rutherford County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures along I-24 in both directions for mobile, unpaved shoulder drop off repairs (MM 0 – 39.3).

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and utility work.

6/16 – 6/18, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). there will be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US 31W (SR 41). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, continuously, the bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

Dickson County and Humphreys County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Humphreys County – SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

Robertson County – SR 49

Resurfacing on SR 49 from SR 25 to north of SR 52.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, (Excluding weekends), there will temporary alternating lane closures on SR 49 for resurfacing (MM 16.81 – 23.51). Traffic control will be in place. One lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

