Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena, Ford Ice Center Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Free Public Skating July 19th

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville are celebrating their two-year anniversary with free public skating sessions on Saturday, July 19th, 2025, at 12:30pm CT, 1:45pm CT, 5:30pm CT and 6:45pm CT at Ford Ice Center Clarksville. In just two years, the venue has become integral to downtown Clarksville, welcoming thousands of guests and marking countless memorable moments.

From the roar of the crowd singing along with Justin Moore and other music legends; to the excitement of the very first puck drop; to PBR bull riders and Disney on Ice, F&M Bank Arena has hosted an exciting lineup of events since opening in 2023. That lineup has included four sold-out comedy shows from Leanne Morgan, Bert Kreischer, and Jeff Dunham; Kreischer spent his time before the show exploring downtown Clarksville and sharing his adventure on social media.

Austin Peay State University Basketball brought another high-energy season to the arena, with one matchup against local foe Lipscomb University earning national coverage on ESPNU. Both the men’s and women’s teams delivered thrilling moments on the court highlighted by buzzer-beaters, big-time performances, and a noticeable home-court advantage that made the arena one of the toughest places to play in the ASUN.

This year also brought two sold-out Contemporary Christian concerts featuring MercyMe and Casting Crowns. The Clarksville community showed up in full force to support the Nashville Kats, who hosted their final regular season game and a playoff Arena Football One game, in front of a fired-up crowd. But beyond the big shows, it’s the small, meaningful moments that have left the most lasting impact.

“Whether it’s children arriving dressed as their favorite Disney characters, someone experiencing their very first concert, or laughing until you cry at a comedy show, these are the memories that stay with you,” said Kylie Wilkerson, Vice President and General Manager of F&M Bank Arena. “From opening our doors to the community, whether that’s families lacing up skates at Ford Ice Center or honoring military families through the Nashville Predators Gold Star Showcase, we’re proud of the meaningful experiences F&M Bank Arena has helped bring to life.”

More than an event space, the arena has become a gathering place, a stage for shared experiences and a symbol of growth in the heart of Clarksville.

“As we celebrate the second anniversary of F&M Bank Arena, I am proud of the incredible partnerships that made the facility possible and all it has brought to our community,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. “From unforgettable events and ice recreation to a new event space for local businesses, the arena truly is a destination for residents and visitors to Montgomery County. It’s a sign of our community’s continued growth, a place where memories are made — and I am excited for what the future holds as we continue working to bring even more events and experiences for our residents and families to enjoy.”

Since the opening day, Ford Ice Center Clarksville has become a hub for both new and experienced skaters. Whether it’s hockey tournaments drawing out-of-town visitors, the growth of the Austin Peay State University club hockey team or the excitement of welcoming the Red River Spartans, the ice has created new traditions for local families. Year-round public skating sessions have quickly become a favorite for weekend fun, school breaks, and making memories that stick.

To register for a free public skate session at Ford Ice Center Clarksville on Saturday, July 19th, visit www.fordicecenter.com

By the Numbers

100-plus ticketed events hosted at the arena

Six nationally televised events broadcast from the venue

More than 600,000 visitors at Ford Ice Center Clarksville

More than 12,600 pounds of French fries served

More than 7,900 gallons of beer poured

Hundreds of hours of public skating

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.