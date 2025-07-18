2025 Austin Peay State University Nursing Camp Doubles in Size, Offers Hands-On Hospital Experience

Clarksville, TN – For the Austin Peay State University (APSU) School of Nursing, this summer brought more than just an expanded camp for aspiring nurses. It a full-circle moment where former students, now seasoned professionals at Tennova Healthcare, gave high schoolers their first glimpse into the world of patient care.

The 2025 APSU Nursing Summer Camp doubled in size from last year, expanding from one week into two sessions. Thanks to funding from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, 60 students experienced everything from wound care and CPR to tracheotomy procedures and hospital rotations.

“This is a really exciting time,” said Dr. Eve Rice, director of the APSU School of Nursing. “The students have gained skills, confidence and all kinds of knowledge. But what we hope most is that this lights a fire to see how healthcare can be a calling.”

Students visited campus and clinical sites throughout each week. The final instruction day culminated in a visit to Tennova Healthcare, where they saw nurses and physicians in action and took a look behind the scenes of the hospital.

“That makes my heart explode,” she said. “When I see our alumni now pouring into these students – nurses we helped train who stayed here to take care of their own community – it’s the ultimate full-circle moment.”

One of those alums is Donna Goodlett, a 1986 graduate who now works at Tennova as a clinical informaticist.

“I remember being in their shoes, dreaming of nursing,” Goodlett said. “Back then, I didn’t have a program like this … to watch these students ask thoughtful questions, engage with professionals, and genuinely imagine themselves in this work, it’s just beautiful.”

Montgomery Central High School senior Abigail Hopkins called the experience “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

“I’ve always loved helping people, and this camp gave me hands-on experience I didn’t expect,” Hopkins said. “From wound care to CPR, we learned so much in just a few days. I’m even more excited now to be a nurse.”

The learning isn’t just anecdotal – APSU faculty are tracking student outcomes to measure the camp’s long-term impact. Rice hopes to see participants in future classrooms and clinics not just at APSU, but across the healthcare landscape.

Next year, the circle of care will grow even wider. With continued support from local partners and a recent investment from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, APSU aims to inspire more students in 2026.

“None of this happens without community,” Rice said. “We’re training the next generation of nurses, but we’re doing it as a team … with our alumni, with our healthcare partners, and with the heart of this community behind us.”

Photos from the 2025 Nursing Summer Camps can be found on the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences Facebook page. To learn more about Austin Peay State University’s School of Nursing, including their RN to BSN and master’s programs, visit www.apsu.edu/nursing.