Clarksville’s Own Sadie Fine’s Star Continues to Rise with New Music and Growing Global Fanbase

Written by James Cargill

Clarksville, TN – Sadie Fine has been an inspiration to aspiring performers in this town since she was quite young.. She was 15 years old when ‘Ville first covered her budding but amazing early career three years ago. It has been quite an incredible musical journey for her since that time, to say the least!

Having a fan base now of over 100k, Sadie is one of the most driven and prolific songwriters and performers we know. She has amassed such a large following, not just through social media and live performances, but also with a record company promoting her original music to the world.

Sadie has been flying back and forth to L.A. since 2022 recording songs for worldwide release. Adding to her recent singles collection, “Class of 2024” and “Meat” she’s got another jam for her fans called “Really Boring” that will also be featured on an EP coming out this fall! which is anything but boring!

Her parents love sharing in this journey with her; in fact, her mother was with her at the time of this writing, for a trip to London. Sadie is headlining her own shows. At one of her performances, she had to stop and marvel in teary-eyed amazement as the British fans sang her songs with her, word for word. WOW!

Sadie still plays in front of local crowds on stages at Dock 17, Revel House, Wicked Good Sandwiches, Beachaven, and more, where she’s played her heart out for crowds over the years. Nashville has been a great place to put her original music on display as well.

Even though she was born in Great Britain and made a huge splash there with a surprisingly avid fan base, she remembers where she cut her musical teeth and those first fans. Well, we know her parents, Chet and April Fine, will always be her biggest fans, and with their love and support, she is doing the things and living the dream!

Check out her music on all streaming sites and join her legions of followers all over the world on social media.

James Cargill – villemagazine@gmail.com