Austin Peay State University Athletics Boosts Leadership Team with Internal Promotions

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced the promotion of two APSU alumni, with Max Remy moving into the role of Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities, Operations, and Capital Projects, and Jacob Hite now serving as the Director of Game Operations and Championships.

Remy will replace the legendary Bud Jenkins, who served the Austin Peay State University Athletics Department for more than three decades and retired from his Director of Facilities position at the end of June.

Additionally, Robby Rasco expands his role as the Director of Facilities and Equipment at APSU.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Bud Jenkins for his many years of dedicated service to Austin Peay State University and our student-athletes,” said Harrison. “It’s never easy to replace a talented teammate, and it’s nearly impossible to replace someone like Bud, who carries four decades of institutional knowledge. With that said, I’m confident Max is the right person to step into this critical role. I’m certain that Max, along with Jacob and Robby, will do whatever it takes to ensure our facilities are ‘recruit ready’ – for our current student-athletes, prospective student-athletes, and fans on game day!”

A two-time Austin Peay State University graduate and former Governors baseball player, Remy joined the APSU Athletics Department’s staff in 2021 after spending a year as a graduate assistant for the baseball team. During his time working at Austin Peay State University, Remy has overseen various facilities projects and upgrades while also managing a variety of gameday operations.

“I want to thank Gerald Harrison for the opportunity to lead Austin Peay State University’s facilities and operations department,” said Remy. “I am grateful for the chance to continue to give back to my alma mater and help provide its student-athletes with the championship-level facilities and gameday experiences.”

Also a two-time Austin Peay State University graduate, Hite joined the athletics department as an Operations Assistant in 2021 while working toward his master’s degree. Hite, who also worked in gameday operations for four years while an undergraduate student at APSU, now oversees all gameday operations, including visiting team liaisons, replay operations, and officials. Additionally, Hite coordinates a number of outside events that take place at Austin Peay State University’s athletic facilities.

Rasco, who joined the APSU Athletics Department in December 2019, has worked in equipment operations for the Governors for the past six years. Rasco’s new role will see an expansion in facilities and gameday operations.