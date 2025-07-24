APSU Adds Berron Tyson, Kobe Trieu to Sports Performance Staff Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Performance Medgar Harrison added Assistant Director of Sports Performance Berron Tyson and Assistant Sports Performance Coach Kobe Trieu to his staff ahead of the 2025-26 academic year.

Tyson comes to Clarksville after serving as the Director of Strength and Conditioning at South Alabama since 2023, where he oversaw the basketball, track and field, and cross-country programs.

Before his time in Mobile, Alabama, Tyson served as Associate Director of Sports Performance at Alabama State, overseeing the court sports and assisting with football.

Before Alabama State, he was the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Baker High School in Mobile. He was responsible for players’ physical and mental development on and off the field for all athletic programs.

In his first season in 2020, he saw the basketball team finish with a 31-4 record and advance to the Final Four, while the wrestling team went undefeated. He also saw the football team finish with its second-best season record in school history, with zero preventable injuries.

Tyson was a two-sport athlete at South Alabama – competing in football as a running back, and in track and field as a decathlete – where he posted seven top 10 finishes throughout his career. He graduated in 2017 with his bachelor’s in kinesiology and completed his master’s in sports management in May this year.

Tyson will serve the Govs’ men’s basketball and women’s dance teams.

Trieu joins Harrison’s staff after previously serving as a graduate assistant on South Alabama’s sports performance staff. He worked alongside Tyson there, assisting multiple athletic teams, including women’s basketball, where he also was a practice player.

In addition to his assistance at South Alabama, Trieu served as the strength and conditioning coach for St. Paul’s Episcopal High School, overseeing all middle school to varsity-level athletes.

Trieu completed his bachelor’s in exercise science from South Alabama in May of 2024 and finished his master’s in exercise science in May 2025.

Trieu will serve the Govs’ men’s and women’s cheer teams and the indoor and beach volleyball teams.