Monday, July 28, 2025
Montgomery County announces Second Street Closure Scheduled for July 29th Between Franklin Street and Commerce Street

Historic Courthouse Roof Project to Limit Access on Second Street Tuesday

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department, will be partially closing Second Street between Franklin Street and Commerce Street starting at 6:30am on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, to facilitate roof replacement on the Historic Courthouse. Traffic will be directed to one lane, and on-street parking spaces along Second Street will be closed.

The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 5:00pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will partially block this segment of the street, parking, and the sidewalk.

Drivers should be aware of this lane closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for July 28th, 2025
