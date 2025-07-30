Clarksville Police Urge Drivers to Slow Down for Back-to-School Traffic Safety

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reminds all motorists that the first day of school is Wednesday, August 6th. The safety of our children as they travel to and from school is a top priority, and we’re asking the community to do their part.

As students return to classrooms—many walking or biking to school—it’s crucial that drivers remain alert and aware of school zone times and speed limits. School zones are marked with flashing lights or signage.

When entering these areas:

Slow down

Pay attention

Avoid distractions

Follow the directions of the School Crossing Guards or Officers

Stop for School Buses. CPD also reminds drivers that all traffic must stop when a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended—even on multi-lane roads like Tiny Town Road that do not have a physical divider between opposing lanes. These are not considered separate roadways.

Let’s work together to make this school year a safe one for everyone.

Have a happy and safe school year, Clarksville!